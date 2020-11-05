Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has urged Nigerians to honour the memory of Nigeria’s fallen heroes and military veterans who paid the supreme sacrifice for the country’s unity by supporting welfare initiatives for their families.

This is even as he has promised that his office through a circular, will galvanize the support of ministries, departments and agencies for the Nigeria Legion ahead of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He gave the assurance in an audience with a relation of the Nigerian Legion, led by the National Chairman Brig-Gen. Jones Akpa (retd).

The SGF commended the activities of the Nigerian legion for their continued services to the country as security personnel in public and private offices.

Mustapha urged corporate organisations and business concerns to support the veterans’ and well-meaning Nigerians cause through voluntary donations, employment and welfare support.

He expressed appreciation to the Nigerian legion and the men in the armed forces, serving and retired, for the wonderful services rendered to the nation both in time of peace and conflict.

He asks: “A lot of your members have paid the supreme sacrifice to keep the nation one both in Nigeria and outside as participating troops in United Nations missions. Nigeria army and the police have participated in most peacekeeping missions of the UN than other nations.

“We have shared in affliction and grief of other nations and Nigeria is eternally grateful for your sacrifices.

“We will continue to support you because we believe people who have worked for peace and tranquillity of our nation and other nations because, we believe you deserve better support, recognition and care.

“Like the President said, you remain in our prayers. We will send out a circular to MDAs to receive and support you because your members continue to provide security services to offices.

“So all MDAs should support and wear the emblem with pride until January 15th when it is celebrated. Those who paid sacrifice should continuously be honoured and if we are consistent they will not be forgotten.”

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Retired Brig-Gen. Jones Akpa expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Government for the support given to the legionnaires so far while calling for a stronger partnership.

Akpa also used the opportunity to commend the SGF and its team for effective coordination in the country’s response on COVID-19.

Akpa encouraged members of the PTF not to be tired despite the lackadaisical attitude of some Nigerians against COVID-19.

According to him, the nation’s armed forces sacrifice every year so that others may survive.

The highlight of the occasion was the decoration of the SGF, permanent secretaries, some directors in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Journalist with the 2021 Armed Forces emblem.

January 15th of every year is celebrated as the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

From Thursday 5, of November 2020 to January 15, 2021, top government officials and other Nigerians are expected to wear the emblem as a mark of appreciating the efforts of the soldiers.