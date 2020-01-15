Gyang Bere, Jos

The Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, says that Nigeria owes officers and men of the Armed Forces and families of Nigeria’s fallen heroes a responsibility “to ensure that their… sacrifices do not go unnoticed.”

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Ibrahim Musa Ashoms, the Senator saluted the courage of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The statement reads:

“As the nation marks the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Senator I. D. Gyang, Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, has saluted officers and men of the Armed Forces and veterans alike who placed their lives on the line to secure the lives of citizens and preserve the territorial integrity of the nation. “From the battlefields of the civil war to the ongoing war against insurgency in the North East and other numerous Internal Security Operations across the nation, the Armed Forces have continued to play the much needed stabilizing constitutional role. “In remembering the service of our officers and men in the frontlines, including those that had to pay the supreme price, the nation owes the living and families of the dead a responsibility to ensure that their labour and sacrifices do not go unnoticed.”

Gyang noted that the Remembrance Day event is an opportunity to review the welfare regime of serving officers and men and retirees, including death benefits and the wellbeing of surviving families.

He pledged that the Senate Committee on Defence will initiate and engage necessary legislative interventions to further equip and empower the Armed Forces to effectively undertake and deliver on their constitutional duties.