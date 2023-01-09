Gov David Umahi of Ebonyi has lauded the Nigerian Army for its doggedness and dedication in the face of challenging circumstances in the country.

Umahi made the commendation in Abakaliki on Sunday, during the interdenominational Church service to kick start activities for the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Church Service was held at the St. Stephen’s Military Church, Nkwegu cantonement in Abakaliki.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Mr Kelechi Igwe, said the state government had kept faith with the commitment to honour the heroes past by integrating their widows and families in its various empowerment schemes.

“The present administration in the state, from its inception in 2015, has taken it upon itself to honour our heroes past by ensuring that their families are not left to wallow in desperation and confusion.

“One of the things you’ll do which will hurt the souls of these heroes is to allow your sons or daughters to engage in taking of narcotics, and to engage in any of these separatist groups that promote insecurity in the land,” Umahi added.

He used the occasion to urge parents to guide their children to avoid separatist activities and other vices threatening the unity of the country.

The governor noted that such acts demeaned the sacrifices and labours of past heroes who laid their lives for the country.

The Cantonement Commander, Lt. Commander, Mr Sunday Atomode, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the state government on welfare of soldiers.

Atomode admonished Nigerians to continue to venerate the sacrifices of the past and living heroes by promoting peace, unity and oneness of the country.

Rev. Moses Emmanuel, in his sermon, entitled “The Power of God’s presence” harped on the need to support fallen heroes, maintaining that everyone shall stand judgement before God in accordance with his or her deeds.

According to Emmanuel, God’s presence can make Nigeria grow from strenght to strength and from glory to glory. (NAN)