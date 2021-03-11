From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, yesterday, assured Nigerians that the military and other armed forces were synergising to tackle insecurity in the country.

He gave the assurance when he visited Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in Ibadan.

Irabor was accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Zubairu Gambo; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

He said: “The leadership hierarchy of the Nigeria Armed Forces, changed recently, considered it expedient to go round to see our troops and officers to familiarise ourselves with them and, beyond that, to equally bring the charge of Mr. President to them, having being charged to take all measures necessary to address the various security challenges across the country in partnership with other security agencies.

“We have had specific interaction with our troops and we felt it necessary to let you know we are working assiduously to address all issues that have to do with insecurity, of course, in partnership with other security agencies.

“We know the military stands ready to give support to the authority and see that insecurity are addressed holistically.

“We know the police remain the first tier of internal security and where the police need intervention of the Army, we stand very ready to give support to the police.”

Irabor and the service chiefs had earlier visited the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Ojoo, Ibadan, during which they interacted with troops and officers.

Governor Makinde, who was represented by his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, told Irabor and the service chiefs that Oke-Ogun axis of the state shares borders with some African countries, which made the zone, the state and Nigeria to be prone to security threats in the area.

The solution to the security threats, he said, is for the armed forces to deploy more troops to Oke-Ogun area of the state.