Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The ongoing youth protest against police brutality and extra-judicial killings took another turn Thursday morning when armed hoodlums reportedly chased protesters at Lagos-Ibadan Expressway by Alausa, Secretariat.

The #EndSARS protest is in its second week, with demonstrators blocking the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway by the State Secretariat, entrance of the State House of Assembly Complex and its environs. The Lekki Toll Gate plaza, Surulere and other major through were also affected.

According to the protesters, who slept overnight in the area, the hoodlums who chased them away arrived around 8:00 am in large numbers. They were said to be well-organised and armed.

The said hoodlums reportedly came in over 20 buses, witnesses said.

‘They came in Lagos State owned BRT buses and the Nigerian Police refused to stop them!!

‘We managed to copy one of the bus’ serial number; S/N 240171,’ a protester said.

One of the leaders of the protesters, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as MC Macaroni, in a series of tweets also recounted how they were chased away.

One of the tweets reads: ‘Mr Governor @jidesanwoolu, you said that we were free to protest peacefully and that no harm would come to us. Now look at what is happening right in your territory! It happened yesterday, it is happening today. We are being attacked!! Kudos sir!!!’

As the time of this report, the protesters have regrouped and returned to the entrance of the State House of Assembly.