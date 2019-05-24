A renowned film maker and media practitioner Salisu Muazu, has been abducted by some armed men on Thursday evening on Kaduna-Jos road.

Confirming the incidence to NAN on Friday, the elder brother of the victim who is also a film maker, Sani Muazu, said they were travelling together with two other persons at the time of the incident.

“We were returning from a conference in Kaduna when we were stopped and robbed by some armed men around Jengre village.

“They robbed us and I was able to escape, yet they went away with my younger brother Salisu and two other guys we gave a ride.

“They got in touch this morning seeking for a N10m ransom to process their release.”

Muazu appealed to Nigerians to offer prayers for the safe return of his brother and the other victims.

NAN reports that both Sani and Salisu are based in Jos.

