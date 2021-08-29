Armed men, said to be in military uniform, on 28 August, invaded a hotel in Alapa community, Asa Local Government Area of Kwara, where they killed one person and abducted another in the process.

This is contained in a press release, signed by the state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP. Okasanmi Ajayi.

The PPRO said that at about 8 pm on 28 August, a distress call was received by the command, which said that almost 10 armed men in military uniform invaded Zulu, Abeje Hotel.

“The hoodlums carried out the criminal act at Zulu, Abeje Hotel, at about 10:00 p.m. with the intention to kidnap the owner of the hotel, simply identified as Mr. Zulu.

He was said to have escaped with injuries, the PPRO said.

“The hoodlums fired gunshots sporadically, as a result of which one person, Aro Rasaq of Oloje, Ilorin, was hit. He died in front of the hotel.

“In the process of escaping into the bush, the kidnappers abducted one AbdulHakeem Aminu of Anifowose, Ilorin,” Ajayi said.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo, immediately contacted the Command’s tactical units on the information received and also called local vigilantes and OPC to get involved in the search and rescue mission.

The Commissioner commiserated with the family of the dead victim and assured the people of the state, especially the family of the victims, of a thorough search, promising that the abducted man will be rescued and the culprits arrested.

Assayomo solicited for the cooperation of the people of Kwara, to provide useful information to Police to assist them in their search for the suspects and rescue the victim.

He also cautioned those that planned to protest on August 30, to desist, as adequate security would be provided to ensure peace and avoid breakdown of law and order. (NAN)

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.