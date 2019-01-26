From Linus Oota , Lafia

Three persons were confirmed dead and properties worth millions destroyed in Tudu Uku village of Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State by armed militias in the early hours of Friday.

Speaking to our correspondent, chairman of the council area, Mr. Nuhu Dauda, who expressed shock over the attacks, said the armed militia took the villagers by surprise, as they were waking up to prepare for the day’s activities.

Giving an insight into the time of the attack, he said: “I received the report this early morning that Bassa militias attacked Tudu Uku in Toto Local Government Area of the state and killed three persons and burnt about seven houses and vehicles among others.

“I also received a report that one boy is still missing and that the attackers beheaded one person.”

However, he assured the people of his readiness to collaborate with the security agencies to ensure that permanent peace is restored to the area.

Efforts to get the state Acting Police Public Relation(PRO), ASP Ismail Othman, to confirm the incident proved abortive as he did not pick calls nor respond to a text message sent to him.

Recently, the Nigerian military arrested some Bassa militias in the area and recovered 47 live ammunition.