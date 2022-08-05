From Gyang Bere, Jos

Armed security men on Thursday night arrested the gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party in Plateau State, Amb. Yohanna Margif.

Margif who was arrested in Abuja by alleged security personnel from Plateau State Police Command was taken to Apo police station.

He is currently being detained at Apo police station in Abuja but no reason has been given over his arrest.

Deputy Governorship candidate of Labour Party, Engr. Dung Jack who was together with the party’s candidate, confirmed the arrest and said Amb. Margif was arrested by armed Police officers who trilled after him.

“I was together with by Governorship Candidate in Abuja at about 7pm on Thursday moving on the highway when we saw some armed Police officers who block our way and asked us to stop.

“When we stop, they whiskey away with the Governorship candidate and left us there. I thought it was kidnappers that have abducted him and I decided to go to the nearest Police station to report but I was told that he has been taken to Apo Police station.

“I moved to the station and found him there. He is save but we don’t know why he was arrested. I was told that it was Police from Plateau State Police Command that carried out the arrest, we are waiting to know why he was arrested.” He stated.

It was gathered that Amb. Margif has been under intense pressure to step down his governorship ambition for an Aspirant who lost the primary election under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was learned that the aspiration who is desperate and insisting on substituting Amb. Margif has done everything within his power to get him withdraw from the race but Margif has remained adamant, claiming that the ticket was not for sell as he was in the contest to win.

The arrest has generated tension in Plateau as several party supporters were seen around the state secreteriat in Bukuru, complaining bitterly that if Margif is substituted with another candidate, they will abandoned the party.

A supporter who spoke said the arrest is connected with the ongoing pressure mounting on Amb. Yohanna Margif to withdraw from the governorship race for an APC aspirant.

He admonished Margif not to withdraw from the race as Plateau people are queuing behind him for the 2023 election.

Unconfirmed source said the Labour Party had scheduled to hold fresh Congress in Plateau to elect new Governorship candidate of the party.