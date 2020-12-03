From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Armed policemen, soldiers and men from the Department of State Services (DSS) in a commando style at about 7 am yesterday besieged the transport company of the former commissioner for transport, Lasbery Anyanwu at Orji Flyover demanding his where about.

Although the armed security officers according to Anyanwu who briefed newsmen shortly after the incident said he was lucky to have not been around as at the time of their invasion but added that his chief driver, Mr Eddy Akano was taken away alongside other drivers.

Also, Anyanwu claimed that 20 vehicles and other properties of his transport company was carted away.

Fielding question from newsmen on what could be the cause of the invasion into the privacy of his office, Anyanwu claimed that their visit had a political undertone, as he accused the police of taken orders from the present governor, Hope Uzodimma to make his life miserable.

According to Anyanwu who is the governor’s kinsman from Omuma, said his only sin was accepting to head the campaign organ of former governor of the State, Rochas Okorocha, the “Rescue mission”.

He said “it was just recently I was appointed to head the Rescue Mission family which I have no regret to accept, they are now pursuing me as if I committed a crime.

“They were about a hundred policemen combined with DSS and army, I did not receive any court order or arrest of any kind, what I just saw this morning was terrifying, they said they were demanding for me and when they could not see me they took twenty of my vehicles and arrested my chief driver and others.

“This is nothing but politics, why have they not arrested me until now, I’m no longer safe, I don’t know what they want to do to me, that is why I’m appealing to the Inspector General of Police and our dear president to come and save me”. Anyanwu said.

But the police has debunk his claim and as well exonerated the governor from his allegations . The State Police image maker, Orlando Ikeokwu told our correspondent that they had invaded his office following a petition written and signed by the Interim chairman of the States transport company (Imo transport Company) Mr Ibezim Onyekachi that five people converted 167 vehicles belonging to the company to private use of which he said he was among.

“The allegation by the former commissioner is not true, we only received a petition from the chairman of ITC that five persons including himself have converted 167 vehicles of the company to private use, so it only behoves on us to investigate and that is what we are doing.

“His claim that the governor has sent us is also not true, we are only doing what we are supposed to do and that is investigating the petition, the police is there to protect lives and properties of citizens and not otherwise.”