Desmond Mgboh, Kano

An armed robbery suspect has been killed while his gang members fled into a nearby forest in Kano State following a gun duel with the police.

A statement by the Kano State Police Command said the incident occurred on July 26, in Rano town, miles away from the state capital.

According to a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, the gang had been terrorising a number of communities namely Rano, Kibiya, Bunkure and Tudun Wada.

Presenting an account of what happened, the police said they were alerted to an operation in a residence in Rano town, leading to the deployment of policemen who engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

The police, the statement further explained, overwhelmed the suspects, gunning down one of them and chasing the rest into the forest.

“While being chased as they were retreating, they abandoned a locally-made pistol with three rounds of live cartridges.

According to the statement, Kano State Commissioner of Police has since directed that all efforts should be made to track, identify and arrest the three fleeing suspects and recover any exhibit (s) or arms in their possession.

The statement called on the members of the public to continue to cooperate with the police by giving them prompt information that will lead to curbing crime and criminality in their neighbourhood.