From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Armed robbers on Sunday attacked a popular diesel dealer in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mr Akintimehin Oluwaseyi in Ore,

The robbers allegedly carted away three Million, nine hundred and fifteen thousand naira during the attack that took place at his home.

The state commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami who confirmed the incident, disclosed that six persons carried out the operation in the night.

It was gathered that the gang also robbed and injured the Secretary, Odigbo Local Government Area and his wife.

Salami said four out of the six suspects that carried out the operation had been arrested at their hideout in Ore.

The suspects arrested according to the Police Commissioner are: Yemi Alaba aka Small, Adedeji Johnson, Emmanuel Edinga and Ejiofor Odagu.

He said “On April 9, 2021, a report was received at Ore Divisional Police Headquarters, that the duo of Kayode and Gbadebo had an information that a dealer in diesel had about Three Million Nine Hundred and Fifteen Thousand Naira Only at home and so conspired with Adedeji Johnson, Emmanuel Edinga, Ejiofor Odagu, Solomon Festus and others at large to rob the said Mr. Akintinmehin

Oluwaseyi of the said amount at gun point.

“After robbing and dispossessing the said Akintimehin Oluwaseyi of the said amount, the gang also robbed and injured the Secretary Odigbo Local Government Area with his wife.

“On receipt of the information, my Officers swung into action and arrested the suspects at their hideout in Ore, while others

escaped before Police arrival.”

Items recovered from the suspects, according to the Police boss include Two Million, Six Hundred Thousand Naira, being part of the stolen money,

live Cartridges and two expended cartridges.