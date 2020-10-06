Rose Ejembi Makurdi Armed robbers who invaded a Catholic Church Parish in Makurdi, the Benue State capital early hours of Monday were said to have begged for forgiveness while robbing the parish priest. The Priest in charge of St. Augustine’s Parish, Demekpe in the Makurdi Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Solomon Ukeyima, disclosed that one of the armed robbers that invaded the parish house kept begging for forgiveness after picking each item. Ukeyima who disclosed that the robbers broke into his bedroom around 2am said one of them spoke flawless English adding that all the robbers were calm throught out the period they robbed him. “I love the confidence and the calmness in them. One of them, for anything he picked, he would say forgive us father." While explaining that the robbers scaled through the perimeter fence of the parish to gain entrance into the palour, the Parish Priest said despite the fact that none of the robbers covered their faces, he could not recognise any of them. “They only shot in the air twice after they were done robbing my brother priests who spent the night with me and were about leaving." He listed items the robbers made away with to include proceeds of the thanksgiving by four families, offertory, phones, selected footwears, sound system, phones, laptops and some drinks. Fr. Ukeyima who noted that he had already forgiven the robbers however prayed for them to change from their evil ways. “I have forgiven them and I ask others to also pray for them. They are young people. Let them make a complete u-turn and put to good use the talent that they have," Fr. Ukeyima said Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the incidence saying, "The robbery incident at St. Augustine Catholic Church Demekpe was reported. Case is under investigation please,"