From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Undisclosed amount of money was on Thursday reportedly carted away by armed robbers who hijacked a bullion van in Otor-Owhe, a community along the Ughelli-Asaba expressway, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Multiple local sources informed our correspondent that the bullion van was successfully robbed by the fierce looking armed men who emptied it’s contents into their get away vehicle before zooming off to unknown destination.

According the sources, the gunmen numbering about ten shot sporadically at the bullion van, forcing the driver to screech to a halt.

Some of the bullets pierced through the windscreen, shattering it in the process.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Shards of broken glasses still littered the scene of crime,” a source volunteered.

Our correspondent could not however ascertain if there were human casualties during the attack.

Contacted in Asaba, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe said his office was yet to be briefed on the incident.

“I don’t have that information yet, so I can’t really confirm it. But as soon as I get tge information, I will definitely communicate what actually happened,” Edafe said.