From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Daredevil armed robbers have dispatched to grave four residents of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, after robbing some operators of Point of Sales (POS).

The incident reportedly occurred at the Ladeowo area of Omi-Adio in Ido Local Government Area of the state.

The robbers were said to have stormed the community on motorcycles on Friday evening and robbed every POS operator in sight.

As gathered, the robbers did not kill any of the POS operators they robbed, but some residents of the community and some commercial motorcyclists who got notice of the robbery and tried to apprehend the armed robbers.

A resident of the community, who preferred anonymity, said: “The armed robbers, in a commando style, stormed our area and killed four people. The people who were killed were not POS operators, but residents and Okada riders who were chasing them. We called the police in Omi-Adio command, but they didn’t come until Saturday morning.”

When contacted on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Adewale Osifeso, said: “Investigation is ongoing, updates would be provided in due course, please.”