From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A carpenter, whose name was given as Uchenna was Saturday night shot dead in Aba, Abia State.

The deceased who was said to reside in the Ngwa Road axis of the commercial city, was shot dead while returning from work.

Uchenna, reportedly was returning from the city centre where he went to work and on getting to a spot on Etche Road, opposite the Etche Road Primary School, he was accosted by some hoodlums who specialize in robbing their victims of their handsets, bags and other belongs.

It was gathered that the robbers on stopping the deceased, asked him to hand over his phone and other things he had on him to them.

A source hinted that the late carpenter, whose wife was recently delivered of a baby, refused to accede to the demand of the robbers.

The source said as the robbers dragged the phone with the carpenter, one of them shot him at close range and he died instantly.

When Daily Sun visited the scene of the incident at about 11.10 am yesterday, relatives of the deceased, some of who were weeping and wailing, were seen making arrangements to take the corpse to the morgue.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.