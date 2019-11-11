Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A private security guard working at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) mega station in Akure, the Ondo State capital was has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers.

The guard, who was simply identified as Moses, was reportedly killed after the station had shut its operation for the day.

The armed robbers had stormed the filling station located on the Onyearugbulem road at Shagari Village, Akure, and killed the 27-year-old guard.

It was gathered that the guard was macheted on the head after he had been shot.

It was observed that the armed robbers forcefully gained entry into the main offices of the filling station by destroying a burglary proof and some iron doors.

However, it was not yet clear if the robbers were able to cart away money from the offices but they stole some valuables.

One of the fuel attendants at the station who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the incident was very shocking to the members of staff of the station.

“The robbers broke the office of the manager and destroyed the items inside the place. In the process of looking for money they ransacked everywhere in the office,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said detectives had begun investigations into the incident.

It was gathered that the body of the guard had been moved to the state specialists hospital in Akure by policemen from the Homicide Department of the Ondo State Police Command.