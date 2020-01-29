Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

A two-man armed robbery gang, on Wednesday, reportedly killed a member of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member serving in Osun State.

We gathered that the deceased, identified as Adebayo Mukaila, owned a container shop at Omo-west Street close to the NYSC Secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital, where he engaged in petty businesses such as sale of recharge cards, cable subscription as well as money transfer.

Mukaila fondly called Alfa in the street was reportedly attacked after closing his shop around 11 pm on Tuesday.

We gathered that after overpowering him, they dispossessed him of his bag which contained some cash, a POS machine, recharge cards and a bunch of keys.

Then, they shot him in the head and fled on a motorcycle.

An eye witness resident, Alani Azeez, lamented that though the sound of the robbers’ gunshots were very audible, no resident was bold enough to come out of the house to rescue the deceased.

He said that the deceased’s daughter (name withheld) was with him when he was attacked and was crying profusely for help after the robbers had disappeared from the scene.

The state coordinator of the NYSC, Mr Ayodele Adegoke confirmed the incident.

He said that the secretariat had already contacted the family of the deceased and commiserated with them.

He added that the incident had also been reported at the police station.