LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

At least one person feared dead, several injured aftermath of a robbery incident which occurred at the Stadium hotel, Ilorin on Sunday night.

The unidentified man feared killed, who according to eyewitness is a

middle aged man was one of the customers at the hotel located along

Sultan road off Taiwo road Ilorin.

The eyewitness said “The robbers numbering five all wearing black stormed

the hotel at around 8:40pm Sunday night shooting sporadically in the

air, we all scampered to safety.

“They ransacked everywhere taking phones of customers, money among

other valuables, we had to run inside the toilet to hide.

” When we came out after the robbery, we met the lifeless body of a

middle aged man and the manager in a pool of blood. The manager was

immediately rushed to the Ilorin General Hospital for treatment” he confirmed.

Confirming the incident, Spokesperson of the state Police Command Ajayi Okasanmi said no life was lost in the bloody incident.

Okasanmi said that the command had begun investigation into the

robbery attack, promising that the suspects would soon be apprehended.

He said that three persons, which include the manager, barman of the

hotel and one other were shot by the robbers, making them sustained

serious injuries.

He said the injured are currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in the metropolis.