From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Suspected armed robbers yesterday morning killed a policeman and the driver of a Chinese national in Umuahia, Abia State. The robbers were said to have made away with N3m belonging to the Chinese.

Confirming the incident, the state command police public relations officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna said the Chinese national who owes a company in Umuahia, had gone to a first generation bank to withdraw some money. Ogbonna said the man went with his driver and a policeman to provide him security.

The Chinese according to the PPRO, made a withdrawal of N3m cash and as they left the bank premises, the hoodlums trailed them. The men of the underworld he said double-crossed their victim at a spot on Mission Hill and opened fire.

The driver and policeman were killed instantly, while the armed robbers made away with the cash. As the robbers were fleeing, they shot sporadically ostensibly to scare away people and this caused tension and commotion in the capital city, residents and visitors alike thinking they were unknown gunmen.

People ran helter shelter for dear lives as shop owners abruptly closed for business and went home. The city was still tensed up at the time of filling this report as many residents were yet to believe it was a case of armed robbery.