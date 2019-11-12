Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A private security guard, working at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) mega station in Akure, the Ondo State capital, was yesterday shot dead by suspected armed robbers.

The guard, who was simply identified as Moses, was reportedly killed after the station had shut down its operation for the day.

The armed robbers had stormed the filling station located on Onyearugbulem Road at Shagari Village, Akure and killed the 27-year-old guard.

It was observed that the armed robbers forcefully gained entry into the main offices of the filling station by destroying a burglary proof and some iron doors.

However, it was not yet clear if the robbers were able to go away with money from the offices but valuables were carted away.

One of the fuel attendants at the station, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the incident was very shocking to the members of staff of the station.

“The robbers broke into the manager’s office, ransacked every where and destroyed many valuables in the process,” he said.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said detectives have begun investigations.

It was gathered that the body of the guard had been moved to the state specialists hospital in Akure by policemen from the Homicide Department of the Ondo State Police Command.