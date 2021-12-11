Armed robbers on Saturday raided the home of the Taraba State correspondent of The Sun Newspaper and other homes in the FGGC area of Jalingo, making away with money, phones and other Valuables.

The armed robbers who came in their numbers breached the fence around 2 am and proceeded to break the doors to flats where they forcefully took phones, cash and other valuables.

The robbers proceeded to use the stolen phones and ATM cards to also empty the bank accounts of their victims.

One of the victims, Mr Yahaya Yakubu, who narrated his ordeal regretted that the impunity with which the robbers operate has become an issue of great concern.

“When I heard the notice on my outer door, I was wondering who could be checking on me this late. It didn’t occur to me that it could be armed robbers. By the time I peeped through the window to discover it was armed robbers, it was already too late.

“Obviously these guys are professionals. They broke the doors so effectively as if there were no locks. Sadly, there was nothing we could do other than hand over our phones and monies to them while they moved from one flat to the next without any trace of fear.

“The police eventually came but that was well after they completed their mission and gone.”

Residents of the FGGC area have continued to suffer the activities of armed robbers and other miscreants who often attack people in their homes, shops and even on the road and mercilessly brutalize their victims who put up any resistance

