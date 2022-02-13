From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Gunmen at the weekend shot and wounded two traders in Umuahia, Abia State and made away with some cash.

The traders attacked were Ebere Okoro said to be the Umuahia branch chairman of Ebem Ohafia Development Union, (EODU) and Chinenye Eze, his co-trader.

The traders it was gathered were attacked on their way to bush market along Osaa Road where they normally buy palm oil, when he was attacked by suspected robbers in police camouflage.

Trouble started for the traders when an ash colour Toyota Corolla blocked them along Osaa Road, demanding that they submit the money in their custody.

The robbers were said to have immediately shot Okoro on the leg and made away with the sum of N1.5m belonging to the traders.

The wounded are said to be receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital, while police have pledged to commence investigation into the incident.