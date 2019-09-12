George Onyjiuwa, Owerri

Residents and traders at Orieagu, Nsu, in Ehime-Mbano LGA in Imo State now fear incessant attacks by armed hoodlums which have brought tears, woes and injuries to them.

In the early hour hours of Thursday September 12, 2019, a daredevil gang blocked the road at the very bad spot near Oriembara Market square adjacent to Lucky Way Petrol Station and had a field day robbing unsuspecting road users, fleecing them of their cash, valuables, and Mobil phones at gunpoint, leaving them helpless commuters and passers-by brutalised and traumatised.

The armed robbery gang then moved to Orieagu market and attacked a chemist store belonging to one Chibuzo. During the attack, his shop attendant, Master Chima Osuji, jumped over a high wall in a desperate bid to escape their onslaught but fractured his limb after landing badly.

Investigation reveals that there is an upsurge in violent crime in the area now as Christmas approaches. A P.O.S shop operator attached to a first generation bank in the area was recently attacked by a gang of armed vandals who held him captive at gunpoint and robbed him of some undisclosed amount of money before escaping.

Further investigation reveals that road users playing Umuahia-Aba-Branch road are constantly attacked at a bad spot after St Joseph’s Catholic Umualumaku, adjacent to Ebere Links Petrol Station. They are robbed at night by a notorious criminal gang that operates in a 4Runner jeep.

A reliable police source at Ehime- Mbano Police Division, who spoke on condition anonymity, confirmed the report of an upsurge in violent crimes in the area.