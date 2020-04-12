Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Following the arrest of 150 suspects by the Ogun State police command, in connection with a series of harassments, robberies, burglaries and cult clashes that occurred within the Agbado Ijaiye, Sango, Ijoko and Ifo axis of the state, Governor Dapo Abiodun, on Sunday, vowed to deal ruthlessly with criminals in the state.

The governor, who made gave this declaration, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kayode Somorin, was quoted as saying “it has become expedient that we do not spare the rod and spoil the child. Anybody, no matter whose child he or she is, if found guilty of armed robbery, would be visited with the full weight of the law, including capital punishment.”

Abiodun urged the police to intensify efforts at curbing the nefarious activities of criminals, asking them to smoke out their hideouts and promptly investigate those involved in the nightmarish activities, not only in Ifo and Ado-Odo local governments but across Ogun.

He said the state would avail all other security outfits, including the Department of State Security Service and the armed forces, with necessary material and logistic support to end the reign of terror unleashed by armed robbers on the state.

“I will not hesitate to confirm sentences, even of capital punishment, if that will deter these social misfits. Ogun has zero-tolerance for criminals and we will deal with the venomous measures. Enough is enough,” the governor stated in the statement.

He commended the state police command for its swiftness and prompt adherence to directive of the state government to flush out those turning the sit-at-home order to a criminal enterprise.

He further enjoined all other relevant agencies to immediately up the ante of their intelligence-gathering mechanism to ensure that there’s no re-occurrence of the criminal acts, especially as the state continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

He restated his government’s commitment to ensuring that the Ogun is conducive for living and doing businesses, without fear of criminals and other unscrupulous elements.

Abiodun, who assured residents of the state that he would not joke with the security of their lives and property, submitted that “we will continue to give all necessary support to security agencies, as we have done by providing mobility and other working equipment for effective service delivery.

“The government enjoins all law-abiding citizens and residents to remain calm and continue to comply with the stay-at-home directive, as the situation is now fully under control,” the governor added.