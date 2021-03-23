From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru and Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, failed to appear before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee probing the purchase of arms and ammunitions by military and paramilitary agencies in the country in the last 10 years.

This is the second time the duo will be failing to appear before the committee in the last 10 days.

The lawmakers infuriated by the absence of Attahiru and Emefiele, issued a fresh summon for them to appear before the panel on April 7 unfailingly, or risk sanction.

A member of the committee, Bede Eke, in a motion supported by majority of members, said it was imperative for the panel to take measures to ensure its summons were complied with.

Said Eke: “I think we have got to a situation where we really have to take a very hard stand on this matter. The last time a representative of the Chief of Army staff came, we told him that the Chief of Army Staff should appear in person, at least to come and deposit the documents requested by this committee because he is the man in charge of that agency. Mr. Chairman, CBN has been a problem to this House and they cannot operate the way they are operating because we approved that budget and this House will keep quite and they think they can do it all the time and get away with it?”