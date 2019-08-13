Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Rights activist, Joe Okei-Odumakin, has decried the proliferation of unlicensed firearms in the country, saying it was fuelling the killings by armed bandits.

She said the uncontrolled firearms in the circulation was responsible for the worsening security situation in Nigeria. Odumakin spoke alongside Prof. Dele Adetoye on Sunday in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, at the first Comrade Bunmi Ojo Memorial Lecture.

Ojo, former Governor Segun Oni’s personal assistant, was shot dead a year ago at a football viewing centre in Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti by assailants. Delivering the lecture titled, “The tragedy of the murder of Comrade Bunmi Ojo: Implications for Youth Development and National Security,” Odumakin, who was represented at the event by the General Secretary of the Campaign for Democracy (CD), Ifeanyi Odili, also attributed the unwarranted killings in the country to poor policing system.