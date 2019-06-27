Former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has described as laughable, allegations he stockpiled firearms before the 2019 general election and hurriedly handed them over to the police, a day to handover, on May 28.

Amosun’s reaction was contained in a rejoinder released by his media aide, Rotimi Durojaiye, yesterday morning.

An exclusive report by an online newspaper, Premium Times, had, on Tuesday, stated that Amosun surrendered 1,000 AK47 rifles, four million bullets, 1,000 bulletproof vests and one armoured personnel carrier (APC) he allegedly stockpiled at the Oke Mosan Government House for an extended period of time.

Police Commissioner, Bashir Makama, dismissed the report.

Durojaiye, in the statement yesterday, said no AK47 rifle was handed over to the police on May 28, the day the former governor was disarmed as part of handing over formalities.

“It is rather interesting and ironic that a routine, bona fide and patriotic disposition of Amosun has been so savagely twisted in a premeditated effort to stand logic on its head. It is important to clarify that not a single AK47 rifle was handed over at the event. Amosun would have loved to ignore this report for the simple reason that it is a matter for the remit of the police and security agencies. But, that course of action will appear disrespectful to well-meaning stakeholders and inquirers on the matter. Secondly, the people of Ogun State and Nigerians at large deserve to know the exact circumstances of the handing-over of these security items.

“It is important to stress that this was not the first time that Amosun, while in office as governor and former chief security of Ogun state, would be handing over security assets to the police…”