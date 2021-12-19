From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Nigerian Army on Saturday added fresh 5,800 recruits who just passed out from Depot Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna State, to its workforce.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Farouq Yahaya who served as reviewing officer and special guest of honour at the passing out parade of 81 regular recruits intake, commended the army for the feat.

According to COAS, Depot Nigerian Army has continued to plan and conduct its training activities in compliance with the Army Headquarters Training Directives while also taking cognizance of his vision of having “a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.”

He said “it is heartwarming to note that these young soldiers of 81 Regular Recruit Intake are already being reputed for their high level of physical fitness, discipline and motivation. These attributes are encouraging and will indeed contribute to enhancing the strength as well as combat efficiency of the service.”

The army boss urged all the new soldiers to maintain a high standard of professionalism and remain good ambassadors of Depot Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He reminded the recruits that Nigeria was currently facing numerous security challenges such as the activities of Boko Haram terrorists, armed bandits, kidnappers, secessionist agitators and other criminal elements, hence, the need to be ready to put the situation under control.

“I wish to state that these security challenges can only be surmounted by the collective resolve and effort of every officer and soldier of the Nigerian Army including those of you passing out today.”