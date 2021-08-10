From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the recent shakeup in the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen Kabiru Mukthar on Tuesday took over the mantle of leadership as the 38th General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army.

The outgoing GOC, Major General Danjuma Ali-Keffi, described his stay as the man in charge of the division as result-oriented despite the tough challenge of security threats within the division’s franchise states, calling on the officers and men of the division to accord the new boss with the same working zeal.

“Our stay here has been eventful. We have played our part and it is now the turn of the new GOC to play his own as transfer in the Nigerian army is a routine exercise. We are equally going to another place to contribute our quarter to peace and nations building.

“It is important to add that in the past few months, the spate of kidnapping and banditry in our areas of responsibility especially Kaduna, Niger and some parts of Kano states had recorded huge successes through our operations.

“With all sense of modesty, we have taken out a lot of bandits hideouts especially in Kaduna, Niger and some parts of Kano State. However, there are still existing ones in the areas of responsibility.

“In March and April, the Governor of Niger state informed us of bandits carrying flags in the state. We went and carried out operations and rid them off. Our troops are fantastic and we commend them for that”, Ali-keffi said.

He then urged the new GOC not to rest on the oars noting that, the division has achieved a lot despite some inevitable challenges encountered in the process.

In his taking over more, the new GOC charged the personnel to be dedicated and diligent in discharging their constitutional duties just as he pledged to build upon the successes and achievement of his predecessor for the betterment of the division and the Nigerian Army in general.

Until he was appointed the GOC, 1 Division, Major General Mukhtar served as the Chief of Administration of the Nigerian Army.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.