From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lt General Faruk Yahaya on Tuesday, appealed the National Assembly, to pass the Armed forces of Nigeria Trust Fund Bill, before the ninth assembly elapses in 2023.

Yahaha made the appeal when he appeared before the House Committee on Army to defend the 2023 budget proposal of the Nigerian Army

The Army chief, while calling for a review if envelope budgeting system, said the passage of the Trust Fund Bill would ensure there is improved funding for the Army to boost its operations.

According to him, the manpower requirements of the Nigerian army has increased so as to meet expansion of the theater operations of the force.

“The Nigerian Army is implementing the Nigerian Army Order of Battle, 2026 in phases. This has led to the expansion of the Nigerian army from a five to an eight-division force structure.

”I must state without mincing words that the expansion of the Nigerian army has continued to impact significantly on the human resources and lean finances available to the Nigerian Army,” he stated.