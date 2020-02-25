Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Army has applauded the introduction of the super camp strategy to fight Boko Haram terrorists, explaining that the camp has sharpened the attack operatiions of troops fighting in the North-East.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, who gave the commendation, urged the logistics unit of the service to ensure effective support to the super camps to ensure that the army’s objective was achieved.

Under the new strategy, military personnel would be based in a few, well-constructed “super camps,” which Boko Haram terrorist cannot overrun.

Speaking during the 2020 edition of the West African Social Activities (WASA) jointly organised by the logistics unit, Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Supply and Transport, Medical, Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineering and the College of Logistics, Buratai, who was represented by Maj. Gen. Osasogie Uzamere, urged the army to promote unity and camaraderie.

The Ikeja Cantonment parade ground was filled as families of officers and soldiers thronged the venue to celebrate.

Some families who spoke with Daily Sun commended the army authorities for the WASA and also applauded the Ordnance Corps for bringing the event to Ikeja Cantonment, where most soldiers in Lagos reside.

Commander of the Supply and Transport unit, Major General Victor Offiong, presented bags of rice, beans, and gallons of cooking oil to families of soldiers killed in battle.

More than 10 families of slain soldiers were beneficiaries of the gifts. Soldiers who have distinguished themselves in the past year were also rewarded, while cultural groups from different parts of the country performed during the ceremony.

A members of the S&T unit of the service told Daily Sun that the essence of reaching out to the families was to make them have a sense of belonging and also show that the army had not forgotten them.

WASA is an event organised by the Nigerian Army for personnel, their families and loved ones to come together and celebrate. WASA is a platform where national heritage and patriotism are celebrated over religious, ethnic and social sentiments.