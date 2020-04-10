Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the latest shakeup in the Nigerian Army, the newly appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Usman Shehu Mohammed assumed office on Friday.

He took over the command from Major General Faruk Yahaya at a low-key ceremony held at the Headquarters 1 Division Nigerian Army in Kaduna.

The handing over was also observed in strict compliance to social distancing advice of the Nigerian Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) on curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Prior to his appointment as the 36th GOC 1 Division, Major General Usman Shehu Mohammed was the Chief of Civil Military Affairs at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

In his maiden speech, Major General Mohammed lauded his predecessor for his sterling leadership and mentorship of officers in the Division during the period of his tour of the command.

The new GOC also promised to follow in the foot prints of his predecessor and build on the foundation already laid to uplift the Division to higher pedestal, urging officers and soldiers to extend to him the same cooperation and commitment which they gave to his predecessor.

Earlier in his farewell remarks, Major General Faruk Yahaya the immediate past General Officer Commanding 1 Division thanked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai for the opportunity given him to contribute to the fight against armed banditry, kidnapping and other criminal elements bedeviling the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

Major General Yahaya also applauded the efforts of Commanders, Officers and Soldiers of 1 Division Kaduna, noting that, their commitments, loyalty and cooperation during his tour of duty were exceptional and encouraged them to extend same to his successor.

Major General Faruk Yahaya was recently appointed the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole in the Northeast and he has since assumed command.