From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has announced the appointment of newp rincipal staff officers (PSOs), general officers commanding (GOCs), director, Defence Information (DDI), and commanders of Army operations to man the various units and commands across the country.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said the postings and appointments were aimed at rejigging and reinvigorating the Army for optimal performance.

Nwachukwu said: “In an effort to rejig and reinvigorate the Nigerian Army (NA), the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has approved the posting and appointment of senior officers of the Nigerian Army. Those affected in the reshufflement, released on Monday, January 10, 2022, include General Officers Commanding and other senior officers.

“Those redeployed in the current posting are Major General G.A. Umelo, from Defence Simulation Centre to Defence Headquarters (Defence Research and Development Bureau) and appointed Director-General, Major General V. Ebhaleme is to remain in Defence Space Administration and appointed Director, Support Services, Major General G.B. Audu from Defence Administration to Nigerian Army Resource Centre and appointed Senior Research Fellow.

“ Others are Major General S.E. Udounwa from Army War College Nigeria to the newly established Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes and appointed Chief of Special Services/ Programmes (Army), Major General M.T. Durowaiye from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Army Headquarters Department of Administration (Army) and appointed Director, Veteran Affairs Directorate, Major General A.E. Attu from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Defence Training and Operations and appointed Director Peace Keeping Operations, Major General U.T. Musa from Department of Administration (Army) to Headquarters 81 Division and appointed General Officer Commanding, Major General C.U. Onwunle from Directorate of Automated Data Processing to Defence Headquarters (Department of Communications) and appointed Director of Communications, Major General O.O. Oluyede from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Headquarters 6 Division and appointed General Officer Commanding, Major General L.T. Omoniyi from Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to Army Headquarters Department of Operations and appointed Director Campaign Planning, Major General O.J. Akpor from Nigerian Defence Academy to Defence Headquarters (Directorate of Defence Information) and appointed Director Defence Information, Major General A.A. Eyitayo from 7 Division to Defence Headquarters and appointed Director Campaign Planning, Major General L.A. Fejokwu from 81 Division to Defence Headquarters Department of Standard and Evaluation and appointed Director Standard and Evaluation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

While Major General J.A.L. Jimoh is redeployed from Nigerian Army School of Artillery to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command and appointed Chief of Training.

“Additionally, Major General H.T. Wesley moves from Office of the Chief of Army Staff to Headquarters Defence Intelligence Agency and appointed Director Administration, Major General J.O. Ochai from Army Headquarters Department of Operations to Nigerian Army Armour School and appointed Commandant, Major General S.G. Mohammed from 6 Division to Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans as Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans amongst others.

“Other senior officers affected in the reorganization include; Brigadier General A.S. Maikano from Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme to 82 Division and appointed Commander Division Finance and Accounts, Brigadier General L.A. Lebo from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery to Army Headquarters Department of Army Training and appointed Acting Deputy Chief of Training (Linkages/Integration), Brigadier General M.O. Ihanuwaze from Defence Headquarters to Nigerian Army Budget and appointed Director of Budget and Accounts, Brigadier General O. Adegbe from Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs, appointed Director Psychological Operations.”

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has charged all the newly appointed senior officers to justify the confidence reposed in them and redouble their commitment to duty in their new appointments. He added that newly appointed senior officers must ensure value addition in their respective commands and appointments”.