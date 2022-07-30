From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has announced the appointment of new General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Corps Commanders, Commandants of training institutions, Brigade Commanders and Commanding Officers amongst others to man the various divisions and units across the country.

The appointment, according to the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, is to reposition the Nigerian Army for operational efficiency and proficiency.

According to the statement, some of the senior officers appointed as General Officers Commanding (GOCs) are Major General UT Musa as GOC, 82 Division; Major General TA Lagbaja, GOC 1 Division; Major General OC Ajunwa, GOC 81 Division, and Major General AS Chinade, GOC 2 Division.

The newly appointed Army Headquarters Principal Staff Officers include, Maj Gen OW Ali, Chief of Administration (Army) Army Headquarters Department of Army Administration; and Maj Gen S Muhammed, Chief of Army Standards and Evaluation (Army), Major General JA Ataguba, Director Peace Keeping Operations; Major General AA Adesope, Chief of Defence Accounts and Budget, Defence Headquarters; Major General US Mohammed, Senior Research Fellow, Nigerian Army Resource Centre.

Other senior officers affected in the redeployment are Major General PB Fakrogha, appointed Director Policy Plans and Research, Defence Space Agency; Major General MO Enendu, appointed Director Psychological Warfare, Defence Headquarters; Major General AE Attu appointed Commander Defence Headquarters Garrison; and Major General BE Onyeuko appointed Director Procurement Defence Headquarters Department of Logistics.

The newly appointed Corps Commanders are Major General AM Alabi, appointed Corps Commander Ordnance, Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps; Major General A Mohammed, appointed Corps Commander Electrical Mechanical Engineers; Major General E Akerejola appointed Commander Corps of Supply and Transport at the Nigerian Army Corps of Transport, and Major General AA Fayemiwo appointed Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army), at Headquarters Finance Corps.

Senior officers newly appointed as Commandants of Nigerian Army Training Institutions are Major General PI Eze, Commandant Nigerian Army Ordinance School; Major General AA Adeyinka, Commandant, Nigerian Army College of Logistics; Major General PP Malla Commandant, Depot Nigerian Army and Brigadier General UT Otaru,Acting Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport.

The newly appointed Brigade Commanders are Brigadier General DH Ndahi, Commander, Headquarters, 4 Brigade; Brig Gen FS Etim, Commander, Headquarters, 6 Brigade; Brigadier General EA Orakwe, Commander, 19 Brigade; and Brigadier General JO Are, appointed Commander, 3 Brigade among others.

The Chief of Army Staff has directed all the newly appointed senior officers to redouble their effort and commitment to duty in tackling the security challenges bedevilling the nation, as they assume their new positions.