Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has announced the appointment of a new Director-General for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). He is Brigadier General S. Ibrahim. Until his appointment, he was working at the Nigerian Army University, Biu.

Brigadier General Ibrahim takes over from Major General S Z Kazaure, who has been posted to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre as a Senior Resource Person.

A statement by the acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, said all the appointments are with immediate effect.

Musa, in the statement listed other newly appointed officers to include “Brigadier General CA Bossman from Nigerian Army Archives to Command Schools Services and appointed as Director, Command Schools Services, Brigadier General E Angaye is appointed acting Director, Veterans Affairs Department (Army) and Brigadier General BA Tsoho is posted from Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to Nigerian Army Language Institute and appointed as commandant.

“Others affected in the postings are Brigadier General AA Goni from 82 Division Education to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs and appointed Director Information, Brigadier General FC Onyeari from Headquarters Nigerian Army Supply and Transport to Defence Headquarters and appointed as acting Director Catering, Brigadier General S Ibrahim from Nigerian Army University Biu to National Youth Service Corps and appointed as Director-General, Brigadier General SS Ibrahim is now appointed Registrar Nigerian Army University Biu.

“The postings and appointments are with immediate effect.”