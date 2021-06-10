From Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Nigerian Army has announced the appointment of a new Director of Public Relations. He is Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.
Until his appointment, Nwachukwu was the Acting Director, Defence Information.
From Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Nigerian Army has announced the appointment of a new Director of Public Relations. He is Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.
Until his appointment, Nwachukwu was the Acting Director, Defence Information.
From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army has announced the appointment of a new Director of Public...
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
Leave a Reply