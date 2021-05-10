From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Army has confirmed the arrest of 13 suspected Boko Haram members following a raid at a mosque located at Filin Lazio, Hotoro in the metropolitan area of Kano State.

Eyewitnesses told Daily Sun that the operation was conducted in the evening just after Muslims broke their fast on Saturday. Sources indicated that the operation was targeted at suspected Boko Haram members who were believed to have been converging at the mosque.

The arrest took residents of the immediate area by surprise as many fled in order not to run into harm as a result of the operation.

Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, in a statement said: “In an ongoing effort to flush out all forms of criminality within its area of responsibility, troops of 3 Brigade Nigerian Army have arrested 13 suspected Boko Haram terrorists around Filin Lazio, Hotoro axis of Kano State on Saturday 8 May 2021.

“The ongoing operations is predicated on the need to apprehend criminals who may want to hibernate in any part of Kano State.

“The general public especially residents of Filin Lazio Hotoro, are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses as security forces are on top of the situation.

“The Army wishes to use this medium to appeal to the peace loving people of Kano State to maintain high level of vigilance and continue to report suspected movement of strange individuals or groups in their environment to the relevant security agencies for prompt action.”