Tony John, Port Harcourt

The 6 Division Nigerian Army Port Harcourt, has nabbed three notorious suspected kidnappers in Rivers State.

The suspects, Uche Ibieri (21), Chile Worlu (36) and Destiny Kemka (21), were said to be involved in series of kidnapping, armed robbery and other heinous crime in Emohua Local Government Area and its environs.

The suspects who are natives of Emohua LGA, admitted being responsible for the abduction of a middle-aged woman from her residence in Port Harcourt to their hideout at Rumuekini community in Emohua. They were paraded at the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, where they confessed to committing the crime.

Saturday Sun gathered that the bandits were apprehended by soldiers, following the escape of the victim from their den, while they were working out plan to collect ransom from the relatives of the woman, whose identity was not disclosed.

It was further gathered that the hoodlums had demanded N3 million ransom from the woman’s family, after withdrawing over N100, 000 from her account with an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card.