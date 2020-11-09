Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Nigerian Army have arrested eight suspected criminals including kidnappers, sea pirates and robbers in Cross River State.

The Commander, Sector 4 Land Component Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), Col. Omubo Idoniboye-Obu, who disclosed this at the sector headquarters while handing over the suspects to the Nigeria Police, said they (suspects) had participated in several crimes and were arrested between the October 10 and 16, 2020.

Idoniboye-Obu said the sum of N2, 192, 500. 181,000 CFA Franc and 30 tons Cement Mixer Truck were recovered from them.

Other exhibits recovered from the suspects include two X pump action guns, one X Barretta pistol, ten X cartridges and six X 9mm Ammo.

Col. Omubo said: “Today’s occasion is yet another handing and taking over of some suspected kidnappers, sea pirates and robbery suspects.

“These suspects here before you were arrested during the series of operations conducted by the sector between October 10 and 16, 2020. Investigations revealed that these suspects were involved in kidnapping and armed robbery.

“Some of the suspects are ex-convicts while others had been on the wanted list of the security agencies in the state”, he said.

Some of the suspects include Ita Oku Ndiyo, 27, (a.k.a Commander Musty) the leader of a four-man gang comprising Atuo Kenneth Martin’s, 32, Bassey Effiom Oko, 27, (a.k.a Etka Bulldog), Idang Anwakang, 33, (a.k.aTallest), who robbed two Cameroonians and dispossessed them of N4 million and 181, 000 CFA Francs.

Others are Ajom Daniel Ndifon, 22, (a.k.a Bad Drug), Godwin Ikono Nyong, 34, (a.k.a German Machine), Moses Edem Bassey, 18, ( a.k.a Palo) and Bassey Godwin Etim, 19.

He said, as required by the Harmonised Standard Operating Procedure, the Sector officially hands over the suspects to the Commissioner of Police Cross River State Command while the truck and exhibits go to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He called on all law-abiding Cross Riverians to cooperate with the sector by giving timely and credible information as it is committed to eliminating crimes in the state.