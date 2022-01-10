From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army Headquarters in Abuja said it has arrested one of its personnel for attacking a police traffic warden on duty in Ibadan, Oyo State, in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known in a statement on Monday, said the soldier, a Lance Corporal, has been taken into custody while efforts are ongoing to identify, locate and arrest the remaining soldiers.

Gen Nwachukwu, in the statement issued in Abuja, said that ‘following the viral video of an assault on two traffic wardens by men on military uniform suspected to be soldiers, the Headquarters Nigerian Army ordered an immediate investigation to identify and arrest the culprits. Preliminary investigation has shown that the unfortunate incident took place on Friday, 7 January 2022 at Adeoye Road by Ring Road, Ibadan.

‘The investigation is also already yielding results as one of the assailants, a Lance Corporal of the Nigerian Army has been taken into custody. Efforts are being made in collaboration with the Oyo State Command of the Nigerian Police Force to identify, locate and arrest the remaining culprits.

‘Even as an investigation is still ongoing, the Nigerian Army wishes to dissociate itself from the very reprehensible conduct of the individuals seen in that video. The vicious attack on fellow security personnel or any unarmed citizens in the manner seen in the video is not consistent with the ethos and professionalism of the Nigerian Army and therefore stands condemned in very strong terms.

‘At the end of the investigation, anyone found culpable in the sordid incident will be made to face the full wrath of the disciplinary provisions of the Nigerian Army.’