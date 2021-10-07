From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Sheik Ibrahim El-zakzaky, the spiritual leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria(IMN) otherwise known Shi’ite said he could still feel fragments of bullet from the December 2015 attack on his residence by the Nigerian Army officials.

He said his wife too still feel some fragments of the bullet even after receiving treatment from doctors, describing as miracle his survival from the hands of DSS officials who detained him and his wife for almost six years, illegally.

Sheik El-zakzaky told delegation of Christian Clerics who payed him a solidarity and encouragement visit in his Abuja residence, that his detention was a show of wickedness and illegality as was pronounced by Kaduna State High Court which discharged and acquitted him after spending almost six years in illegal detention.

He, thus, thanked the Christian clerics for the visit saying that they are his brother in humanity, saying that he would have loved to meet more people but for his health status and the insecurity in the country, he couldn’t open his doors to everyone.

Among the delegation that visited Sheik El-zakzaky are Pastor Yohana Buru from Kaduna; Rev. Titus Ishaku from Baptist Jos; Rev, John Alhamdu from Abuja; Rev. Peter Audu from Abuja; Rev. George T John fron Kaduna and Pastor Julius Audu.

One of the visitors, Pastor Yohana Buru, said in his remarks that he was overwhelmed and excited for the solidarity and encouragement visit, thanking the Sheikh for distributing food items to Christian widows in Kaduna who lost their husbands due to insecurity, and also informing him that for the past four years, thousands of people in the state benefited from this kind gesture.

Similarly, Rev. John Alhamdu, said that before meeting the Sheikh, he had a different view about Muslims and Islam, but now he is happy to hear some words of unity from the Leader of the Islamic Movement.

In his response, the Leader of the Islamic Movement, Sheikh El-zakzaky said giving out food items to the needy is nothing commendable and he will continue giving out food to the needy persons.

He also called on the people to be kind to the needy, so that with collective efforts, hunger in the country can be eliminated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .