Ben Dunno, Warri

The protest by commercial Mini bus operators that could have escalated into bloody fracas between the union and the revenue collection official of Warri South Local Government area of Delta state, was prevented yesterday by Col. Sanni Ahmed, Sector 1, Commander, who prevailed on them to maintain peace.

It was learnt that the placards carrying members of the Mini bus drivers numbering over 150 had converged at Delta Broadcasting Services (DBS) station, Ogunu Junction along NPA Expressway as early as 7am, to proceed on a protest march along major streets in the city.

It was at this point that the information got to the Sector 1 Commander, Col. Ahmed, who immediately mobilised his men to the area to avoid i situation where the protest would be hajacked to cause further break down of law and order in the state.

The grieviances of the protesters who were also seen carry leaves as solidarity bothers on alleged over levy by the council officials who were forcing two different tickets at the cost of N400 each on them in addition to other daily expenses for operating within the Local government area.

It was gathered that the Commander who had been engaging the Army/Community relations tactics in handling the situation since the commencement of the #EndSARS protests, urged that the minibus union members not to proceed on the protests.

It was then agreed to the council revenue officials suspended the collection of tickets for now based on the directive of the Local Government Chairman, Hon. Michael Tidi, who was unrepresented by the Council Secretary during the Army intervention.

Also yesterday, the members of the Nigeria Bar Association, Warri branch, also paid a courtesy visit to the Sector 1 Commander, Col. Ahmed, at the headquarters of Operation Delta Safe inside the Battalion Barrack in Effurun, Uvwie Council area, to discuss issues that bothers on human rights protection during #EndSARS protests.

The Branch Officers further requested the Commander to ensure that Lawyers are included amongst the essential services group during the curfew period to enable the lawyers to be available for the citizens whose rights are likely to be trampled upon.

The Sector Commander Col. Sanni Ahmed thanked the branch officers for the visit and assured the bar of a more robust relationship.

The Branch Officers were in Company of the 1st Vice President, John Aikpokpo-Martins and Kunle Edun, Welfare Officer Nigerian Bar Association