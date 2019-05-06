Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has announced the ban on the use of motorcycles in the north west part of the country where it is currently holding exercise HARBIN KUNAMA to wipe out banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the zone.

The states are Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Kastina Sokoto, Zamfara and Niger. The army said it would not tolerate the use of motorcycles within the hinterland, particularly around the forests where the armed bandits and kidnappers hibernate.

It also said that it would not tolerate the use of motorcycles around where troops are conducting operations alongside other security agencies.

It, therefore, called on the government of the affected states to, as a matter of urgency, enforce the order in their respective states in conjunction with the security agencies

Acting director army public relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja.

The army spokesman said the ban has become necessary as investigation revealed that armed bandits, kidnappers, criminals and their collaborators use motorcycles to perpetrate their acts.

Musa said: “The Nigerian Army over time has observed the use of motorcycles by armed bandits, kidnappers, criminal elements and their collaborators as enablers to perpetrate their heinous crimes especially in the states within the north west geopolitical zone of the country.

“This informed the decision and directive to ban the use of motorcycles within the hinterland particularly around the forests where the armed bandits, criminals and kidnappers hibernate and all around where troops are conducting operations alongside other security agencies.

“While this may cause some inconveniences to some law abiding citizens in the area, the need to use all means possible to stop the dastardly activities of these bandits across the North West part of Nigeria needs no emphasis.

“The general public, particularly in the North West and some parts of North Central in Nigeria where Exercise HARBIN KUNAMA is ongoing are enjoined to bear with the NA as concerted efforts are being made to combat the insecurity menace ongoing within the area.