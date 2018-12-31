The army said that “unscrupulous” individuals within and outside the state were trying to create panic and humanitarian problems for undisclosed reasons.

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Army is set to raise the bar in the anti-insurgency war in Borno State. Against the backdrop of recent attacks by Boko Haram, it announced plans to commence a relocation operation for residents of Baga community following ongoing military operations in the area.

This is even as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonishakin met with the chiefs of Army, Airforce and Navy at the headquarters of the Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole, in Maiduguri, Borno State, in “continuation of a routine operational visit.”

Baga, a town in Borno, close to Lake Chad and located within the Kukawa Local Government Area, which is the site of the famous “Doron Baga” fish market, has been an epicentre of bloody insurgency war since 2013.

In the most recent attack, which took place on December 27, Boko Haram reportedly overran a military base, killed at least 10 people including a naval personnel. Unconfirmed reports said insurgents may have taken over the town.

According to a statement by Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, the Baga relocation operation would be undertaken in conjunction with the Borno State government.

The army said it has been observed that some “unscrupulous” individuals with likely sinister motives within and outside the state were trying to create panic and unnecessary humanitarian problems for undisclosed reasons.

“It has come to our attention that these people are plotting to instigate the inhabitants of Bama, Dikwa and Monguno communities to abandon their communities and relocate to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps for undisclosed reasons,” the Army said.

The army urged inhabitants of the three Borno towns and the general public to discountenance all calls and remain calm.

Notwithstanding efforts of security agencies, hundreds of residents have reportedly fled their homes in Baga.

The fleeing residents who arrived Maiduguri in trucks yesterday morning, said they fled to Monguno, a neighbouring town some 54 kilometres to Baga as troops and Boko Haram engaged in a fierce battle for the soul of the commercial town last Wednesday.