The Nigerian Army has built and handed over a 1.2 kilometre road at Umurusi-Ukehe Community, in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, Enugu State.

Inaugurating the road, yesterday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the project was part of the army’s Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC).

Buratai, represented by General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, said that the CIMIC project was meant to further strengthen ties between the civil populace and the army.

He said the army was fully aware of the high level of cooperation from civilians in the community.

“Therefore, the Nigerian Army, over the years has taken deliberate and well articulated steps toward s ensuring that it gives back to the society in the area of cooperate social responsibility. This is very much in line with my vision, which is to have a professionally responsive army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.”

Buratai said the road would serve the collective needs of members of Umurusi-Ukehe community.

He noted that it would also complement efforts of the federal, state and local governments in constructing roads that would connect communities across the country.

He, however, urged the people to see the road as a symbol of unity, adding that the road was not constructed for any particular group of people and neither did the army embark on the project based on tribe, religion or ethnic affiliation.

“Let this road be a symbol of peace, tolerance and love among us,’’ he said.

In a welcome address, traditional ruler of Umurusi-Ukehe Autonomous Community, Col. Edwin Ezugwu (retd), appreciated the COAS for choosing Umurusi-Ukehe community to be a beneficiary of the road project.

“This road project shows the exemplary leadership of the COAS, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai in making Umurusi-Ukehe and surrounding autonomous communities feel the goodwill of Nigerian army.

“It is worthy of note that the Nigerian army’s CIMIC road project link the community to the newly constructed Amaekwefu Umurusi Civic and Health Centres. This two projects was also built by a proud son of the community, Maj.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu, Director-General of Defence Industrial Cooperation of Nigeria (DICON), for the benefit of humanity.’’

The event had in attendance top officials of the army, other top government functionaries, as well as traditional and religious leaders from neighbouring communities.