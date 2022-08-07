From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director, Military Training, Nigerian Defence Academy, Brigadier Gen. Emmanuel Emekah has said the NDA has modified its training curriculum to tackle the current security challenges in the country.

Gen. Emekah disclosed this on Saturday during the Adventure Training Exercise for Army Cadets of 69 Regular Course at the Leadership Training Centre, Sherri Hills, Jos, Plateau State.

He explained that the training was the second phase of the final exercise for the cadets before they were commission into the Nigerian Army, and that it was necessary because of the contemporary security challenges facing the country.

“Before now, emphasis was on conventional warfare, but due to the security challenges we are having now, the curriculum has been modified to take care of asymmetric warfare, and this is their final exercise before they are commissioned.”

He said the first phase was rounded off in Makurdi before the river crossing operation, and that the second phase which is the adventure and leadership training is taking place at Leadership Training Centre, Sherri Hills, Jos, to equip them with requisite knowledge to guide and lead troops during operations.

Gen. Emekah noted that the cadets would move to Bauchi for mechanised operation before going to Kachia in Kaduna State for the final exercise and commissioning.

He explained that the present cadets were the first beneficiaries of the modified curriculum, adding that they were being used to test run the effectiveness of the curriculum to fight insecurity in the country.

Gen. Emekah expressed satisfaction over the fitness of the cadet, and said 80 percent of what the Nigerian Army wanted to achieve with the exercise had been achieved.

“In terms of their physical fitness, there is a great improvement; they have done the airborne course, red management course and method of instruction course. These are courses some of us did as commissioned officers, but they are privileged to do them now, and I can say confidently that they are ready for the task ahead,” he said.

The commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy, Major Gen. Ibrahim Manu Yusuf expressed joy over the standard of performance of the cadets throughout the Adventure training, and urged them to keep up the spirit.

He said the exercise was designed to test the cadets’ leadership skills, physical fitness, as well as command and control abilities, among other military competencies.

The Tactical Drills and Battle Inoculation Drills would take place in Kachia general area from August 14 – 20 2022. He said communities living around Katul Crossing – Fadan Kamanta axis in Zagon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State would observe mass movement of military personnel, vehicles and equipment in the general area as well as tactical drills involving firing/ simulation of small arms and artillery fire during the period.

He told the residents of the areas not to panic, but to go about their routine activities without fear, urging them to report any breach of security to the nearest authorities.

He said the battle inoculation, which would involve live firing of small arms, amour, and artillery weapons would be conducted between August 14 -18, 2022, within the Military Exercise Area near Nigerian Army Base Camp, Kachia.

He advised locals around Aninkwa, Insame and neighboring communities to stay away from the live-firing area during the period of the exercise, adding that necessary safety measures had been put in place to ensure safety in the exercise areas.

Jibrin Salisu, and Rachael Adeniyi who are among the army cadets of 69 Regular Course training exercise, said they were better equipped for the task ahead.