The Nigerian Army said its troops have neutralised and captured more Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa’s Province (ISWAP) terrorists and rescued 165 women and children from their captivity in Borno State.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the operations were carried out in conjunction with the troops of Multinational Joint Task force (MNJT).

Iliyasu, said that the troops of Nigerian Army Super Camp 7, deployed at Bama area of the state, killed one terrorist, captured one alive and rescued eight women and six children at Tafana 1, 2 and 3 villages in Bama on December 27, 2019. He said the rescued children were immediately administered with Polio Vaccines.

According to him, the troops picked Boko Haram flags, recovered 16 arrows and 32 refilled rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition during the encounter.

Iliyasu also said that the troops of 25 Task force Brigade, deployed at Super Camp 2 in Damboa, arrested a high profile Boko Haram informant/logistics supplier, Ibrahim Buba, and two others suspected to be his couriers at Shuwari village in Damboa District.

He added that troops of 242 Battalion in Monguno, also arrested another suspected terrorists’ logistics suppliers, Abubakar Aisami ,and Modu Baba, with food stuff and drugs concealed in a bag of smashed corn powder for delivery to the terrorists.

Iliyasu further said that the troops of Sector 3 Mobile Team in conjunction with elements of Sector 2 Multi National Joint Task force recovered and destroyed 15 vehicles belonging to the Boko Haram terrorists in northern Borno; arrested 75 suspected Boko Haram agents ,and rescued 147 civilians comprising 79 males and 68 females who had been under the captivity of the terrorists.

According to him, the rescued civilians were conveyed to a humanitarian facility in Monguno, and thereafter, handed over to officials of Borno State Emergency Management Agency.

“The children among them were administered with polio vaccine by the Buratai Intervention Task force Initiative,” he said.

Iliyasu further said that the Nigerian troops of 35 Battalion in Katsina State in conjunction with the State Amnesty Committee, had achieved milestone in addressing the menace of banditry in the state. In Zamfara, he said, the troops of 8 Division neutralised bandits and recovered one AK 47 Rifle loaded with 13 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and rustled animals.

“Also of significant note, troops of 1 Division Garrison on December 25, 2019, during security patrols arrested Mr Moses Ali, with a locally made gun loaded with 9 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition at Ningon Gari in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State.

“The same gallant troops arrested seven suspects during a Cordon and Search operations conducted at 13 settlements of Kuyeri Mountains, along Jere – Kagarko Road, in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State,” he said.