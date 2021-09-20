The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya will today address troops in Lagos on the need to conform to the dictates of democracy and ensure loyalty to the government of the day.

Sunnewsonline gathered that General Yahaya who arrived Lagos on Sunday from Ekiti where he had earlier interacted with officers and soldiers under the 2 Division of the force in Ibadan, had on Sunday met with officers of the force and members of the traditional council of Epe.

He also commissioned multimillion Naira projects and opened up a new barrack for the force at the Epe area of Lagos.

The projects includes the administrative and classroom block of the Nigerian Army School of Ordnance which was formerly inside the Ojo Cantonment, but will be relocated to the Nigerian Army Cantonment in Epe.

General Yahaya while commissioning the building urged the officers and men of the Nigerian Army School of Ordnance to ensure adequate use of the property and live in harmony with the people of Epe who have graciously provided the space for the force to have a base there.

Responding the traditional ruler of Epe, His Royal Majesty, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, the Oloja of Epe Kingdom told the Army Chief that he will ensure the cooperation of the his people with the Nigerian Army and would offer any assistance the force may need to ensure a peaceful stay in the Kingdom.

The Chief of Army Staff is also schedule to meet with the Lagos State governor today and will commission some project in Lagos.

