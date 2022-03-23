BY PHILIP NWOSU AND VIVIAN ONYEBUKWA

As part of continued efforts to improve civil military cooperation the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has commissioned solar and electric powered treated boreholes as well as streetlights around the Ojiu Olokun general area of Isale Eko in Lagos to garner the community needed support in combating insecurity in Lagos metropolis.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The Army Chief disclosed that the idea behind his special intervention Civil Military Cooperation Project was to ensure that development and succour were brought to communities of serving NA Generals across the nation who through dint of hard work and dedication to the nation have risen to the enviable rank of Major General. Accordingly the project is often supervised and executed by the benefitting Major General. He noted the project was approved at the instance of Major General Kamilu Olayinka Kadiri the Nigerian Army Commander Corps of Engineers who is from Lagos State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Major General Kadiri while making his remarks stated that the decision to sink boreholes and install street lights was based on extensive consultations with stakeholders in the community. The Army Engineers Corps Commander further said the project included 4 water points with each having 2 boreholes powered by four 250 watt solar panels and the other with electric generators. He disclosed that the water points all have reverse osmosis purification equipment to treat the water. He further stated that there thirty eight 200 watt solar powered street lights installed at different locations within the Isale Eko Community

Earlier the COAS paid homage to the Oba of Lagos His Royal Majesty Oba Aremu Akiolu at his Palace . According to the COAS he came on operational visit to 81 Division Area of Responsibility,hence it is customary to get the royal blessing from the palace before embarking on the assessment visits. He thanked the Oba of Lagos for the royal support he has been according 81 Division which has made the Division enjoy a less tension working environment.

In his response the Oba of Lagos thanked the COAS for the continuous cooperation and peaceful coexistence between residents of Lagos and the military. He noted that the General Officers Commanding (GOC) 81 Division has been very effective in ensuring the maintenance of peace and tranquility in Lagos. The Royal father cited the intervention of the Army at his palace during the ENDSARS saga in which no death was recorded .

The Lagos Monarch said there was no time the GOCs have disappointed him whenever he calls for support. He therefore prayed for COAS and wished him a successful tenure